WARSAW, April 30 Private equity fund Abris Capital Partners said on Thursday it sold Poland's FM Bank to a British private equity fund AnaCap Financial Partners fulfilling a ruling from the Polish regulator last year, but also said it was not happy with the sale price.

The watchdog KNF said in April 2014 that Abris failed to meet its commitments as an investor in Poland's smallest commercial bank. The watchdog stripped the fund of all its voting rights in the business and ordered it to sell it by April 30, 2015.

"We did everything we could to fulfil the KNF ruling and sell all the bank's shares by the end of April 2015. We did it, but we are certainly not pleased with the price we got," Pawel Gierynski, senior partner at Abris, said in a statement. Abris did not disclose the price.

"(The price) does not reflect the bank's real value, as it is a result of a situation we were forced into as unwilling sellers. It does not in any way match the price we were looking to achieve from ... an IPO in 2018" Gierynski said, referring to an initial public offering.

KNF's spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in a statement: "If you run a retail bank, you should play by the rules, regardless of whether you're big or small, local or international. You shouldn't really be surprised these rules are being enforced.

"KNF now awaits the application from the buyer, we're interested in sound and prudent management of the bank."

In November, Abris said it was suing Poland for at least 2 billion zlotys ($553 million), alleging it was going to incur losses through the forced sale.

FM Bank PBP was created in 2013 through a merger of two Abris-owned banks. The financial watchdog argued that the fund did not consult it on the choice of chief executive for the new bank, something it is required to do. The fund disputes that it did anything wrong.

The Polish regulator was able to protect Poland's banking sector from the debt problems that affected other countries during the financial crisis.

But its hands-on approach to policing mergers and acquisitions has run counter to the view that Poland is keen to be seen as a model of fair and impartial financial regulation in eastern Europe.

Watchdog officials have in the past set out criteria for the kind of investors they want to acquire Polish lenders that have been put up for sale.

FM Bank PBP is the smallest commercial bank in the sector. In 2013, it had a net profit of 6.17 million zlotys, while its interest revenues amounted to 155 million. ($1 = 3.6171 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Jane Merriman and Janet Lawrence)