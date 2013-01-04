* Citi structures first public Polish ABS
* EBRD backs deal to create new market
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Getin Noble Bank reached the end of
its two year journey to sell the first public Polish
securitisation before Christmas, closing GNB Auto Plan Sp. z
o.o, an auto ABS with a PLN518.66m senior tranche.
The deal was backed by an PLN213m anchor investment from the
EBRD, which is mandated to develop eastern European capital
markets, but was also distributed to the Polish institutional
investor community - which has little experience with ABS.
"This transaction will prove that asset-backed securities in
local currency are a viable form of financing in Poland too,"
said Noel Edison, Director for Insurance and Financial Services
at the EBRD.
Much of the Polish banking sector is foreign, or state-
owned and is reliant on deposits or intra-group loans for
funding. Wholesale funding from the domestic market is a
relative rarity, but is likely to grow in importance for the
sector as new regulation starts to restrict intra-group
transfers, and local regulators push for greater asset/liability
matching in subsidiaries.
"Getin was one of very few banks with the right combination
of characteristics to open the securitisation market - it is not
state or foreign owned, and it is the largest auto lender in
Poland, so it has enough of a portfolio to securitise," said
Michael Marciszewski, head of securitisation at Getin Noble.
He said that GNB had been offered conduit structures to fund
its auto book, but by going down the term securitisation route
GNB protected itself from troubles in the eurozone and foreign
banks wanting to retreat from exposure to Poland.
"Securitisation provides us with asset and liability
matching, which is useful for us and should please our regulator
as well," he said.
PURE POLAND
The deal was an exclusively Polish affair - Polish assets,
Polish originator, Polish law SPV and bonds, Polish listing, and
Polish clearing. Local institution Bank Handlowy w Warszawie
(75% owned by Citi) is dealer on the programme and shared
arranger credit with Citigroup GBM.
Legally and structurally, this Polish road was a hard slog.
Poland has no ABS law or precedent for securitisation tax
treatment. Concepts such as true sale, familiar (and essential)
to normal securitisation practice in other jurisdictions are not
present in Polish law. However, even a more international
structure would not have helped much.
"Even placing the SPV in another jurisdiction would not have
helped much with the most challenging legal issues, which are
related to co-mingling and transfer of the Polish law
receivables," said Marciszewski.
Transaction counsel Hogan Lovells (which acted on two
pre-crisis private Polish securitisations) pressed existing
commercial Polish law into service for the deal, though Moody's
still notes that "Legal uncertainties exist given that the
transaction relies on key legal concepts...which may not have
been tested in judicial proceedings or in practice in Poland" in
its new issue report.
STRUCTURING AND SALE
With Polish investors lacking much ABS experience, the
transaction had to be structured to suit them. Unusually for an
auto ABS, the senior tranche is scheduled amortisation, with
prepayments diverted to an accumulation account. Prepayments on
the portfolio so far have been low and constant.
Structuring the deal also meant meeting rating agency
requirements. With little historical data available, Citi had to
do a lot of work on providing a track record for the agencies to
model portfolios of Polish autos.
The process as a whole took some two years, including a six
month feasibility study where Citi and Handlowy approached
Polish accounts about a securitisation on a no-name basis.
The deal was structured by August 2012, and GNB roadshowed
during September. However, as the product was new to several
Polish accounts, final credit approvals took until December.
Part of the deal is retained, and will be either sold on the
secondary market or used for repo purposes, which had yet to be
confirmed. The remainder of the non-EBRD bonds went to several
Polish institutional accounts, including pension funds,
insurers, and mutual funds.