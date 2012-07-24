APATITY, Russia, July 24 Russia's Acron
, one of Europe's top-10 mineral fertiliser
groups, has no plans to increase its stake in Polish No.1 rival
Tarnow from current 13.2 percent, Acron co-owner
Viatcheslav Kantor said on Tuesday.
"We are quite satisfied that we acquired a share in capital
of one of Poland's largest companies... Such experiment is
sufficient for us, we will not increase our stake further,"
Kantor told reporters nearby Apatity, a town in Russia's Arctic
Murmansk region.
Acron wanted to buy state-controlled Tarnow, but Polish
treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, blocked the
takeover move by merging Tarnow with its local rival Pulawy
.
"We would like to show to our Polish colleagues the benefits
of the economic cooperation," Kantor said.
He added that Acron is exploring a possibility to sell part
of its excess amount of apatite concentrate to Poland.
Tarnow shares were up 0.61 percent at 44.37 zlotys by 1200
GMT.
($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh)