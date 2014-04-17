Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, April 17 Polish IT and computer equipment distributor Action will issue up to 1.46 million new shares, or 8.8 percent of its current capital, and sell them via a private placing, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Shares in Action were trading down 2.44 percent at 47.61 zlotys by 0757 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)