WARSAW Feb 5 Polish media group Agora
brought back its former chief executive Wanda Rapaczynski to
replace Chief Executive Zbigniew Niemczycki, who had been at the
helm for four years, the company said late on Monday.
Agora has seen a steady drop in circulation of its
newspaper, Poland's leading broadsheet Gazeta Wyborcza, and
continued to bleed money even as it bought cinema chain Helios
to expand beyond print.
Rapaczynski led Agora in better times between 1998 and 2007
and joined its supervisory board after retiring from the top
post. She will return to run the company for three months.
Wyborcza's circulation has dropped by two-fifths in the last
five years and the company has failed to make a significant mark
in the internet arena.
Agora will announce 2012 results in two weeks. In the first
nine months of the year it had a net loss of 9 million zlotys.
Shares in Agora edged up 0.6 percent in early Tuesday trade.
The stock had shed 60 percent since Niemczycki, one of Agora's
founders, took the top post in Nov. 2008.
($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)