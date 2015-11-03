(Adds detail, context)
WARSAW Nov 3 Poland's potential new foreign
minister on Tuesday questioned the country's initial deal to buy
French Airbus Group's army helicopters, saying the
contract would only leave "leftovers" for Polish producers.
The outgoing government, beaten by the eurosceptic Law and
Justice (PiS) party in national elections last month, signed a
provisional deal with Airbus in April for 50 EC-725 Caracal
multi-purpose machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky
and AgustaWestland.
The $3 billion contract has yet to be signed and PiS has
repeatedly said it would rather see the contact awarded to those
who manufacture locally. Both Sikorsky and AgustaWestland have
facilities in Poland.
"They only offer leftovers," Witold Waszczykowski, deputy
foreign minister in the previous government led by PiS, said of
the proposed Airbus deal in an interview published by daily
newspaper Rzeczpospolita.
"Almost half of the Caracals are to be assembled in France
and of the rest, only 10 percent are to be completed in Poland."
Though Waszczykowski spoke of the Caracals, the Airbus
agreement may involve more than just those aircraft. So-called
"offset" programmes are common in defence deals and involve the
seller sourcing work in the country that is both related and
unrelated to the equipment being purchased and may exceed the
contract in value over time.
In a separate Rzeczpospolita article, however, the
newspaper's PiS source was quoted as saying that Poland will
definitely not pay Airbus the previously agreed price.
"For us to consider signing the contract at all the French
will have to increase their involvement in Poland's defence
industry," said the source, who the paper said will have an
influence on the final decision.
Waszczykowski added that Poland has to start to focus on its
"national interests," arguing that the country does not
participate in key decisions taken by the European Union (EU),
including those on migrants.
He said that the PiS government would fulfil Poland's
commitment to accept 7,000 refugees, adding that his party was
surprised with Germany's stance on the migration crisis.
"They are opening the door wide to their country, while we
had to wait seven years after Poland entered the EU before Poles
were allowed to work across the Oder river. So let them not
teach us solidarity."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski
and David Goodman)