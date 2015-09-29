GLIWICE, Poland, Sept 29 Poland is unlikely to sign a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group to supply the Polish army with helicopters before the parliamentary election, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Tuesday.

The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AgustaWestland. A part of the contract is currently being negotiated by economy ministry overseen by Piechocinski.

On Monday, Poland's largest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), tipped to win the October 25 parliamentary elections, said it will block signing the contract if it comes to power.

"In my view it's impossible for this contract ... to be prepared within the one month until the election," Piechocinski told Reuters, referring to the part of the deal negotiated by his ministry. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)