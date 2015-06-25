WARSAW, June 25 Polish police said on Thursday they had detained a man suspected of making a hoax telephone call about a bomb on board a Ryanair passenger jet.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek told Polish broadcaster TVN24 that officers traced the number from which the call was made, and detained the 48-year-old suspect at his home.

"There is no evidence that we are dealing here with an organised group, rather this was an irresponsible prank," Mrozek said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)