WARSAW, June 25 Ryanair said on Thursday an anonymous caller reported there was an explosive device on board one of its aircraft in Poland but that the report was a hoax.

A Polish police spokeswoman said a security sweep of the aircraft at Warsaw's Modlin airport had found no evidence of any explosive.

