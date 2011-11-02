WARSAW Nov 2 Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed due to heavy fog in Poland on Wednesday and the runway at Warsaw's airport was closed following an emergency landing a day earlier.

Air traffic turmoil in Poland started on Tuesday when a plane flying from New Jersey made an emergency landing in Poland's biggest airport after trouble opening its landing gear.

On Wednesday, thick fog delayed takeoffs at Poland's second largest airport in the southern city of Krakow -- which operates less than 100 planes daily -- and forced at least one plane to seek an alternative landing site.

Two smaller airports in central and western parts of the country were shut or running only limited operations in the morning because of weather conditions, officials said, but were later reopened.

In Warsaw, none of the 230 aboard were hurt in Tuesday's accident, but the airport has been closed since.

"We have told airlines that the airport will be closed until 4 a.m. on Thursday. If we manage to remove the aircraft quicker, we will open sooner," said Przemyslaw Przybylski, the airport's spokesman. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Maria Golovnina)