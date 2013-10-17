CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
WARSAW Oct 17 Poland's Alior Bank said on Thursday it expected to incur a charge of about 105 million zlotys ($34.40 million) on its third quarter net profit due to a change in accounting methodology.
The bank said the charge, resulting from changes in the method by which it accounted for revenue from its insurance business, would lower its so-called Tier 1 capital ratio to 12.24 percent from 14.54 percent previously.
"The change (...) would not impact the business model of the bank and its growth potential," the bank said in a statement, adding the change fulfilled the expectations of Poland's financial watchdog. ($1 = 3.0526 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
March 1 Swedish private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it would not hike its offer for call-center firm Transcom, sending Transcom shares, which had been trading above the bid level, lower.
* British Land and Oxford Properties exchange contracts for sale of Leadenhall building to C C Land