WARSAW Feb 27 Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank deputy head Witold Skrok said on Friday the bank plans to issue debt worth from 250 to 300 million zlotys ($67.52-81.03 million) to improve its solvency ratio.

"We're planning a subordinated debt issue worth 250-300 million zlotys for institutional investors. This process has already started," Skrok told Reuters.

Alior's Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters he feels comfortable with analysts' forecasts that predict the bank to increase its net profit to 360 million zlotys this year, less than the previously expected 400 million zlotys.

Sobieraj said market estimates were lowered due to increased banking guarantee fund fees and a faster-than-expected reduction of credit card fees. But this doesn't take into account the positive contribution of Meritum Bank's net profit this year, which Alior is taking over, he added, without elaborating. ($1 = 3.7024 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)