WARSAW Jan 9 The EBRD has reduced its stake in Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank to slightly above 5 percent by selling 2.1 million shares, the European development bank said in a statement on Friday.

EBRD, which previously had an 8 percent stake in the bank, did not give the transaction price. The stake sold was worth 166 million zlotys ($45.8 million) at current prices.

On Thursday, sources said France's Societe Generale and Poland's Getin Noble Bank were in talks to buy the 26 percent stake in Alior Bank held by its largest shareholder Carlo Tassara. ($1 = 3.6288 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)