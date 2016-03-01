WARSAW, March 1 Alior Bank :

* European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering granting a 125 million euros ($135.88 million) loan to Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank, EIB said on its website on Tuesday.

* The loan is to be granted to finance Alior's lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, EIB said.

* Alior is Poland's No.13 bank by assets. Source text: here company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)