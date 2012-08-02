WARSAW Aug 2 Polish lender Alior Bank
has dropped plans to list on the Warsaw bourse and
relaunched its search for a strategic investor after failing to
find buyers willing to pay a hefty price for its shares, sources
familiar with its plans said on Thursday.
Alior is a relative newcomer in the Polish financial sector
and has relied on clever marketing and advertising to wrestle
clients from more established rivals backed by foreign parents,
such as Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Santander
.
"With the stock market as it is, Alior decided to drop its
IPO (initial public offering) plans in favour of searching for a
strategic buyer," one market source told Reuters.
"The management's price expectations have not been met,"
another market source said. "They sought more than two times
their book value while Poland's largest lenders trade at around
1.7 times."
The source added that Russia's Sberbank and
private equity funds Warburg Pincus and Advent had in
the past indicated interest in the Polish bank.
Alior spokesman Julian Krzyzanowski confirmed that the bank
regards both the IPO and a strategic partner as possible
scenarios, but said "commenting on their details is premature".
The lender has faced an uphill battle since launching in
2008 soon after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Last year it a
made a profit of 151 million zlotys ($45.27 million), against a
loss of 98 million zlotys in 2010.
Owned by the Italian-based Carlo Tassara group, an
investment vehicle of French businessman Roman Zaleski, Alior
planned to sell both old and new shares as part of the bourse
flotation.
The bank has a network of 400 branches and employs 3,600
people.
($1 = 3.3356 Polish zlotys)
