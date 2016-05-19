WARSAW May 19 Poland's bluechip lender Alior
Bank set the price in its rights issue at 38.9 zlotys
per share, pegging the offer's worth at an earlier flagged 2.2
billion zlotys ($561 million), the bank said on Thursday.
Alior, controlled by Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU
, wants to use the proceeds to finance the takeover of
local rival BPH and strengthen its capital base.
The lender, which closed the Wednesday session in Warsaw at
69.24 zlotys per share, will issue 56.55 million shares with
pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.
The shareholders who own Alior shares on May 23 will be able
to sign up for the issue between May 25 and June 1.
The offer is led by BZ WBK, Goldman Sachs
International and J.P. Morgan Securities, helped locally by PKO
BP.
PZU plans to build Poland's fifth-largest bank through
Alior, which will raise its assets to 60 billion zlotys and move
to the No.9 spot by assets in Poland with the BPH buy.
Alior wants to finalise the purchase this year, marking its
largest takeover since it was forged from scratch in 2007.
($1 = 3.9240 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)