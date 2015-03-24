(Adds banks' employment data)

WARSAW, March 24 Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it plans to lay off up to 1,000 workers by the end of 2015 as a result of its merger with smaller rival Meritum Bank.

Alior agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the EBRD for a total of 353 million zlotys.

At the end of 2014, Alior Bank, which is Poland's No. 14 bank in terms of assets, employed 6,637 people while Meritum Bank had 675 workers. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)