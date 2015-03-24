WARSAW, March 24 Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it plans to lay off up to 1,000 workers by the end of 2015 as a result of merger with its smaller rival Meritum Bank.

Alior agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the EBRD for a total of 353 million zlotys.

Alior is Poland's No. 14 bank in terms of assets. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)