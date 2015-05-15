WARSAW May 15 Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank reported a 33-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, thanks to higher net interest and fee income, it said on Friday.

The bank said its net profit rose to 91 million zlotys ($25.50 million) on the back of a 25-percent rise in net interest income and 11-percent increase in income through fees and commissions.

Alior, valued at 6.8 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, is an acquisition target of Poland's biggest insurer PZU, French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin Noble, sources said earlier.

French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent stake in Alior that he owns via holding company Carlo Tassara. That is the biggest single stake in Alior, and would effectively give the buyer management control. ($1 = 3.5687 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)