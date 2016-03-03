WARSAW, March 3 Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank posted a 60 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by record low interest rates and one-off payments to a borrowers' support fund and to a sector-wide bank guarantee fund.

Poland's No.13 lender by assets and a unit of central Europe's biggest insurance company PZU said its net profit fell to 40 million zlotys ($10 mln) in the period, lagging analysts forecasts for a 51 million zloty net profit.

For the whole of 2015 the bank's net profit fell 4 percent to 310 million zlotys, also below expectations.

Polish banks were forced to make extra payments to a sector-wide bank guarantee fund after small peer SK Bank collapsed. They also established a borrowers' support fund, counting that the move would prevent politicians from forcing banks to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at lenders' expense.

Alior Bank is due to hold a news conference at 1000 GMT on Thursday when it is expected to provide more details on the results as well as its acquisition plans.

Last week Poland's treasury minister said state-run PZU should buy more banks to strengthen the country's grip on the sector as the sector is currently 60 percent foreign-owned. PZU flagged plans to build one of the country's five largest banks when it bought control of Alior last year.

General Electric's Polish arm Bank BPH and Raiffeisen's unit Raiffeisen Polbank are for sale. However, they are both struggling to find new owners as they have portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.

Poland's president has proposed a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages held by Polish banks, at a cost of up to 40 billion zlotys to the banking sector.

($1 = 3.9761 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Susan Fenton)