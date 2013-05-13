KATOWICE, Poland May 13 Kulczyk Investments
said it had picked France's Alstom as the general
contractor for construction of a power plant in the north of
Poland at a cost of up to 15 billion zlotys ($4.7 billion).
"The contractor has been chosen; it is Alstom. What is left
is only the question of signing the final agreements," Kulczyk
Investments Director General Dariusz Mioduski said on Monday.
The firm is controlled by Poland's wealthiest man, Jan Kulczyk.
The project, known as Elektrownia Polnoc, is to consist of
two 1,000 megawatt coal-fired blocks. It was scheduled to be
completed by 2016-2017 and to cost 12-15 billion zlotys
($3.7-4.7 billion).
The project still awaits environmental approval. Industry
experts also warn that slumping forward power prices are making
it difficult for Polish utilities to attract the financing
needed to build new generation capacity.
Kulczyk said in March it had short-listed seven bidders for
the project.
($1 = 3.2080 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
editing by Jane Baird)