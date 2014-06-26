WARSAW, June 26 Polish fund Altus TFI has set
the final share price for its initial public offering (IPO) on
the Warsaw bourse at 9.5 zlotys, valuing the offer at
175 million zlotys ($58 million), it said on Thursday.
The price came in below the top of the IPO's target range -
at 10.5 zlotys - despite the fact the share tranche for
institutional investors was three times oversubscribed, Altus
said.
Earlier this week, The European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) said it planned to invest up to 50
million zlotys to buy around 5 percent of Altus - its first ever
investment in an asset management company.
Poles have amassed 860 billion zlotys in savings, with only
16 percent held in investment funds. According to Altus, that
share should rise in the face of falling deposit rates in banks,
which hold 550 billion in accounts.
Altus oversees assets worth over 5 billion zlotys across 36
funds.
($1 = 3.0381 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)