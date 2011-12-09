BRIEF-Trigiant Group expects to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of co for 2016
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016
WARSAW Dec 9 Eastern Europe's largest software maker Asseco Poland is buying local rival Zeto for 42 million zlotys ($12.4 million), as it relaunches its takeover drive in Poland, the company said on Friday.
The software maker, which ranks itself among Europe's top 10, has said it is looking for takeovers among local software integrators.
Asseco's acquisitions have extended the company's operations beyond its banking industry origins and helped it weather recent financial storms.
Asseco's foreign takeover drive has cooled since it secured control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million. ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of january 2017 is approximately HK$165.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Ashok Jhunjhunwala, has tendered his resignation as non-executive independent director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: