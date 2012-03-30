* To offer one new share for every 2.1 ACE shares
* To issue between 5.68 and 6.1 mln shares
* Part of plan to consolidate group before Nasdaq listing
WARSAW, March 30 Asseco Poland,
Eastern Europe's top software maker, plans to buy back its
Asseco Central Europe (ACE) subsidiary as part of a
drive to consolidate ahead of a Nasdaq listing.
Asseco Poland, which already owns 40.1 percent of ACE, said
on Friday it would offer one new Asseco Poland share for every
2.1 ACE shares held by other shareholders and expected to issue
between 5.68 million and 6.1 million shares in total.
The planned issue, worth between 279 million and 300 million
zlotys ($89-96 million), will be voted on by Asseco Poland
shareholders on April 25.
ACE's other shareholders include investment and pension
funds.
Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of
acquisitions in recent years, hopes to raise $200-$300 million
from its Nasdaq listing and wants to use the proceeds to buy out
minorities in its numerous listed subsidiaries.
It is also seeking to expand in Asia.
In its plans for the shareholder meeting, Asseco Poland
reiterated it is eyeing a dividend payout of 170 million zlotys,
or 2.19 zlotys per share, compared to 1.8 zlotys per share a
year earlier.
($1 = 3.1320 Polish zlotys)
