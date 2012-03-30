* To offer one new share for every 2.1 ACE shares

* To issue between 5.68 and 6.1 mln shares

* Part of plan to consolidate group before Nasdaq listing

WARSAW, March 30 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software maker, plans to buy back its Asseco Central Europe (ACE) subsidiary as part of a drive to consolidate ahead of a Nasdaq listing.

Asseco Poland, which already owns 40.1 percent of ACE, said on Friday it would offer one new Asseco Poland share for every 2.1 ACE shares held by other shareholders and expected to issue between 5.68 million and 6.1 million shares in total.

The planned issue, worth between 279 million and 300 million zlotys ($89-96 million), will be voted on by Asseco Poland shareholders on April 25.

ACE's other shareholders include investment and pension funds.

Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of acquisitions in recent years, hopes to raise $200-$300 million from its Nasdaq listing and wants to use the proceeds to buy out minorities in its numerous listed subsidiaries.

It is also seeking to expand in Asia.

In its plans for the shareholder meeting, Asseco Poland reiterated it is eyeing a dividend payout of 170 million zlotys, or 2.19 zlotys per share, compared to 1.8 zlotys per share a year earlier.

($1 = 3.1320 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)