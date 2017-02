WARSAW May 11 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software group, posted a net profit of 104.5 million zlotys ($31.86 million) in the first quarter, the company said on Friday.

The bottom line of the group, which is in the middle of a 250-million zloty hostile offer to takeover local rival Sygnity , compares to 95 million zlotys seen by analysts and 97 million zlotys reported a year earlier.

($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)