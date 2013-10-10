Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW Oct 10 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, signed a 596 million zloty ($192 million) IT deal with the state pension fund ZUS, the group said on Thursday.
The deal, which will run until October 2017, bears a net value of 484.4 million zlotys, Asseco said. ($1 = 3.1050 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)