WARSAW Oct 10 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, signed a 596 million zloty ($192 million) IT deal with the state pension fund ZUS, the group said on Thursday.

The deal, which will run until October 2017, bears a net value of 484.4 million zlotys, Asseco said. ($1 = 3.1050 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)