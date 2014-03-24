Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, March 24 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, plans its dividend from last-year's profit at almost 216 million zlotys ($71 million), or 2.6 zlotys per share, the group said on Monday.
A year ago the company paid out a dividend of 2.41 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0475 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)