WARSAW Aug 28 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker, reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on higher costs, and as growth at its Israeli unit Formula Systems did not outpace lower revenue in Poland.

Asseco said late on Thursday that its net profit stood at 60.4 million zlotys ($16.05 million) on a 14 percent growth in sales to 1.71 billion zlotys.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Asseco to show a bottom line of 74 million zlotys on sales of 1.63 billion. ($1 = 3.7643 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)