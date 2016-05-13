WARSAW May 13 Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, posted a slightly larger than expected 15-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit due to lower margins at its Polish mother company, it said on Thursday evening.

The group booked a profit of 66 million zlotys ($17 million) on sales that were 16 percent up at 1.84 billion zlotys, mainly thanks to its Israeli Formula unit. Analysts had expected figures of 68 million zlotys and 1.85 billion zlotys respectively. ($1 = 3.8803 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)