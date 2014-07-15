WARSAW, July 15 Polish real estate developer Atal plans a flotation on the Warsaw bourse to raise between 150 million zlotys ($49.2 million) and 170 million to finance an expansion into the Czech market, its deputy chief said.

"For us it's a natural growth direction," Mateusz Juroszek told Reuters on Tuesday. "We think we could be competitive on this market. A lot less is being built in Prague than in Warsaw, margins are great, mortgage payments are low.

"We are looking at this market (Prague) and we'll start business there when a good occasion occurs," Juroszek added, without giving any detail on the share offering such as the number of shares to be sold or at what price.

The company is already active in the Polish cities of Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Katowice and Krakow. It sold 1,301 apartments last year, making it third in Poland behind rivals Robyg and Dom Development.

It made a net profit of 25 million zlotys in 2013 on sales of 280 million.

The group expects higher results this year, but Juroszek declined to give any more detail. He said the company plans dividend payouts starting in 2017. ($1 = 3.0493 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)