WARSAW, July 15 Polish real estate developer
Atal plans a flotation on the Warsaw bourse to raise
between 150 million zlotys ($49.2 million) and 170 million to
finance an expansion into the Czech market, its deputy chief
said.
"For us it's a natural growth direction," Mateusz Juroszek
told Reuters on Tuesday. "We think we could be competitive on
this market. A lot less is being built in Prague than in Warsaw,
margins are great, mortgage payments are low.
"We are looking at this market (Prague) and we'll start
business there when a good occasion occurs," Juroszek added,
without giving any detail on the share offering such as the
number of shares to be sold or at what price.
The company is already active in the Polish cities of
Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Katowice and Krakow. It sold 1,301
apartments last year, making it third in Poland behind rivals
Robyg and Dom Development.
It made a net profit of 25 million zlotys in 2013 on sales
of 280 million.
The group expects higher results this year, but Juroszek
declined to give any more detail. He said the company plans
dividend payouts starting in 2017.
($1 = 3.0493 Polish Zlotys)
