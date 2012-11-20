WARSAW Nov 20 Poland has arrested a person it said was planning what it described as a terrorist attack targeting the country's parliament, president and government, prosecutors in the southern city of Cracow said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said they had initiated legal proceedings against the person on Nov. 5 and that Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) would handle the case.

"The case looks very serious," Pawel Gras, a government spokesman, told TOK FM radio. "We know that the possible targets were to be the president, the parliament and the government."

Poland has not been a target of such attacks in recent years.

ABW will hold a press conference, where it will present details of the case, at 0900 GMT.