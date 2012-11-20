Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
WARSAW Nov 20 Poland has arrested a person it said was planning what it described as a terrorist attack targeting the country's parliament, president and government, prosecutors in the southern city of Cracow said in a statement on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said they had initiated legal proceedings against the person on Nov. 5 and that Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) would handle the case.
"The case looks very serious," Pawel Gras, a government spokesman, told TOK FM radio. "We know that the possible targets were to be the president, the parliament and the government."
Poland has not been a target of such attacks in recent years.
ABW will hold a press conference, where it will present details of the case, at 0900 GMT.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.