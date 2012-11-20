WARSAW Nov 20 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday there was a link between a man arrested on suspicion of plotting to blow up Poland's parliament and Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in gun and bomb attacks in Norway last year.

Tusk told a news conference the Polish bomb plot suspect "did not hide his fascination" with Breivik. He also said an analysis of Breivik's contacts abroad had helped lead Polish investigators to the suspect.