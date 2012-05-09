* Production down 28 pct y/y in April
* Data dims outlook for Polish industrial output
* Czech, Slovak car plants doing much better
WARSAW, May 9 Poland's car production slump
deepened in April, posting a nearly 30 percent annual drop for
the second consecutive month, due to dwindling demand from the
euro zone, its main trade partner, industry monitor Samar said
on Wednesday.
The number of passenger cars and trucks produced fell 28
percent in April in annual terms, or 16.5 percent from the
previous month, Samar said. The drop followed a 26 percent
annual decline in March.
The data painted a gloomy picture for the country's
industry, after output growth nearly ground to a halt in March,
disappointing investors' expectations.
"The demand in Europe remains meagre, which of course must
impact the production in European factories, also on Poland,"
Samar said in a statement.
"Producers have revised their production plans, but these
reductions may not suffice."
The number of cars and trucks produced in the January-April
period fell 20 percent year-on-year, after a 7-percent decline
in the same period of 2011.
Auto production accounts for around 7 percent of Poland's
industrial output. Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of
April expected industrial output to accelerate to an annual 3.0
percent in April from 0.7 percent in March.
Poland's falling auto production contrasts with booming car
output elsewhere in the region, especially in the Czech Republic
and Slovakia.
Despite the country's recession, Czech car production is
expected to hit a new record high this year, driven mainly by
Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda Auto, which sold a
record 875,000 cars last year, partly thanks to increasing
emerging market demand.
Poland exports nearly 99 percent of the cars it produces
domestically; production reached some 825,000 cars and trucks
last year.
Poland's largest producer is Fiat Auto Poland, a subsidiary
of the Italian Fiat with a market share of 57 percent,
followed by Volkswagen and General Motors'
Opel.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Stephen Nisbet)