WARSAW, April 10 Poland's car production slowed sharply in March in anticipation of weaker demand from markets in the euro zone, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

The number of passenger cars and trucks produced fell 26 percent in March in annual terms, or 7 percent from the previous month, according to the data. Economists said that pointed to a slowdown in overall industrial production last month.

"This data indicates very large risks for the industrial output, which may slow down to (a growth rate of) below 4 percent in March," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at BRE Bank.

Auto production accounts for around 7 percent of Poland's industrial output.

Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of March expected the industrial output to inch up to an annual 4.7 percent in March from 4.6 percent in February.

The number of cars and trucks produced in the first quarter fell 17.5 percent after a 7-percent decline in 2011.

Poland exports more than 90 percent of the cars produced domestically; production reached some 825,000 cars and trucks last year.

The largest producer is Fiat Auto Poland, a subsidiary of the Italian Fiat with a market share of 57 percent, followed Volkswagen and General Motors' Opel. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)