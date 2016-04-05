WARSAW, April 5 New car registrations in Poland rose 16.2 percent year on year in March, an industry monitor said on Tuesday, marking a 12th consecutive month of sales growth.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 44,571, research institute Samar said, the highest monthly result since December 2010. Registrations were also up by 16.4 percent compared to February.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)