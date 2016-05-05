WARSAW May 5 New car registrations in Poland rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April, an industry monitor said on Thursday, marking a 13th consecutive month of sales growth, research institute Samar said.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 39,828. Compared to March they fell by 10,64 percent.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)