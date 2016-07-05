WARSAW, July 5 Poland's new car registrations in June rose 27.8 percent year on year, marking a 15th consecutive month of growth, research institute Samar said on Tuesday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 44,157, up 16.5 percent from May.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)