WARSAW Aug 3 Poland's new car registrations rose by 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, marking a 16th consecutive month of growth and the best July in a decade, research institute Samar said on Wednesday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 35,681, down 19.2 percent from June.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)