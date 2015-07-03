WARSAW, July 3 Poland is competing with Slovakia
to host a new $1.9 billion car plant to be created by an Indian
automaker, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said
on Friday.
"The investor wants to start production in 2019,"
Piechocinski said. "This will be 350,000 cars per year, the
investment is worth 7 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion)."
Piechocinski declined to say if the Indian producer was Tata
Motors, which Polish media said was considering
building a car plant in Poland.
Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and
Fiat between them produced 578,311 cars in Poland last
year, accounting for about 7 percent of Poland's industrial
output.
If Poland wins the new investment, it would increase the
number of cars produced locally by over 50 percent.
"This will be the sixth round of negotiations," Piechocinski
said. "We are competing with Slovakia."
Piechocinski also said Poland was currently providing the
potential investor with information on state support allowable
under European Union law.
($1 = 3.7794 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)