WARSAW, Sept 3 Polish new car registrations rose 16.2 percent year-on-year in August, an industry monitor said.

Passenger car and small truck registration rose to 27,129 last month, research institute Samar said on Thursday.

In monthly terms, however, registrations fell 20.2 percent from July, as August is a traditional holiday month in Poland with the lowest level of car sales in the year.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota and General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)