WARSAW Oct 3 Polish new car registrations rose 16.5 percent on the year in September, confirming a pickup in demand in the European Union's biggest emerging market.

Samar, a research institute which compiles the Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in September rose to 24,963.

Some of the vehicles bought in Poland are re-exported, mainly to western Europe. New car registrations grew 14.4 percent year-on-year in September after being adjusted to take out re-exports, Samar said.

In a further sign that Poland's economic recovery is robust, the number of new registration last month was higher than in September 2011, when the economy expanded by a hefty 4.5 percent. Economists polled by Reuters see Poland's economy growing by 1.2 percent in 2013.

Overall this year, car sales in Poland, which accounts for less than 3 percent of total European auto sales, are up 3.1 percent compared with last year. Adjusted for re-exports they are down 1.2 percent - still stronger than in most of Europe.

The top three producers selling cars in Poland are Volkswagen with its subsidiary Skoda, Toyota and Ford.

The latest Polish data follows mixed reports from Germany, where year-to-date deliveries in Europe's biggest auto market fell 6 percent last month, while production jumped 14 percent.

Samar said the rise in Poland was partly due to a seasonal pickup in sales after the summer holidays, and to car traders and ordinary Poles buying imported cars and then reselling them in Germany or other more developed markets, where prices are high enough to generate a solid return.

The industry monitor estimated that about 12 percent of newly registered cars were re-exported last month.

The practice has become steadily more popular due to the zloty's weakness in recent years. Since 2008 the currency has lost around a third of its value against the euro. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Holmes)