BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to sell building in Tokyo at 2.03 bln yen
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
WARSAW, Sept 12 Axa Global Direct will continue to look for takeover possibilities in Poland as it wants to boost its presence in the country, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Guinet said on Friday.
"Axa has a strong appetite, Poland is among our core strategic markets," Guinet told reporters.
"We are not as big as we would wish in Poland, so Axa will still listen to the market and look at any (takeover) possibility."
Earlier on Friday the French group announced that it had bought Poland's fourth largest lender mBank's insurance arm in a deal worth 135 million euros ($174.5 million). (1 US dollar = 0.7735 euro) (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
* Pays a purchase price of 12.5 million euros ($13.47 million), of which 7.5 million euros in cash and 5 million euros in Binckbank shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Mar 17 (Reuters) Mori Hills Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORE