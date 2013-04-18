* Poland sells 12.1 pct stake in state-controlled Tarnow
* Tarnow is Europe's No.3 nitrogen fertiliser producer
WARSAW, April 18 Poland has sold a 12.1 percent
stake in state-controlled chemical maker Azoty Tarnow
to a group of investors, including the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the treasury
ministry said on Thursday.
The price was 52 zlotys per share, 21 percent below the
price of Azoty shares at Thursday's market close. At that price,
the government would receive $200 million, according to Reuters
calculations.
The sale follows a Reuters report that Poland wanted to sell
at least 5 percent of Tarnow, Europe's No. 3 nitrogen fertilizer
maker, to EBRD. The ministry did not
specify the size of the stake purchased by EBRD.
The treasury ministry said it intended to remain a
"long-term, significant" investor in Tarnow. The ministry, which
manages state assets in Poland, had a 45 percent stake before
the sale.
"The shares were offered to stable and long-term investors
interested in the continuation of the consolidation process in
anticipation of a rise in the value of the combined group,"
Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said in a statement.
The sale follows statements from Russian rival Acron
that it had raised its holding in Tarnow to 12.9
percent after attempting unsuccessfully to take it over last
year. Acron also proposed a strategic partnership with the
Polish firm.
Poland merged Tarnow with another state-controlled chemical
maker, Pulawy, to fend off the hostile takeover bid
from Acron.
"The presence of EBRD among investors in Tarnow is a good
signal for other owners of the shares, the market and the
company itself, which thanks to this transaction will strengthen
its position on the European market," Tamborski said.
Poland needed to reduce its stake in Tarnow; otherwise, it
would be legally bound to increase it to 66 percent, which would
be difficult considering Poland's strained budget.
The ministry said EBRD pledged not to sell its stake for the
next 12 months.