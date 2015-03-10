WARSAW, March 10 Polish lender Bank Handlowy plans to pay out a dividend at 7.43 zlotys per share or a total of 971 million zlotys ($253.06 million) from its 2014 profit, the bank said on Tuesday.

The dividend would amount to 99.9 percent of the bank's last year standalone profit.

Handlowy, a Polish unit Citigroup, paid out a dividend of 7.15 zlotys per share on 2013 results. ($1 = 3.8370 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)