BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
WARSAW May 9 Citigroup's Polish unit said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter fell by almost a third, hit by lower net interest income in the face of record-low interest rates environment.
Bank Handlowy reported a bottom line of 248 million zlotys ($82.2 million), coming in above analyst forecast of 213 million. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.