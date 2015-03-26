WARSAW, March 26 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has books covered at below 7 zlotys per share in an accelerated placement of a stake of up to 15.41 percent in its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, two market sources said on Thursday.

"The books are covered at below 7 zlotys per share. The sale could end pretty soon," one source said.

Another source confirmed this, adding that bcp and JP Morgan - sole global coordinator for the sale - are trying to prop up the price.

Bcp wants to cut its stake in Bank Millennium, Poland's No.6 commercial lender by assets with a 5.2-percent market share, to 50.51 percent. Shares in the Polish bank fell 5.7 percent to 6.95 zlotys each at Warsaw market open on Thursday. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)