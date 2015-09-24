WARSAW, Sept 24 The owners of Bank Pocztowy,
Poland's lender No. 20 by assets, said on Thursday it had
postponed its planned Warsaw flotation due to high market
volatility and low valuations for banks.
Instead of the IPO, Pocztowy shareholders - state postal
operator Poczta Polska IPO-POCZ.WA and bank PKO BP -
will now take part in a share issue, supplying the company with
60 million zlotys ($16 million) for further growth.
"High market volatility ... and the accompanying emotions of
investors are making it hard to take a decision about a
recapitalisation via an IPO," Administration and Digitalisation
Minister Andrzej Halicki said in a statement.
According to an initial plan, the lender wanted to raise 200
million zlotys ($54 million) by offering new shares in the IPO,
which was expected to take place in the autumn.
Poczta Polska owns a 75 percent stake in Bank Pocztowy,
while Poland's No. 1 bank PKO BP has 25 percent.
Fund managers told Reuters earlier this month that the
brokerages running the IPO - PKO BP, UniCredit, Societe Generale
and Ipopema - valued Pocztowy at between 589 million zlotys and
1.158 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.7643 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)