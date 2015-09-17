WARSAW, Sept 17 Owners of Bank Pocztowy, Poland's lender No.20 by assets, consider postponing the bank's planned Warsaw flotation until next year due to weak demand, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

Pocztowy is nearly 75-percent owned by the state-run postal service Poczta Polska IPO-POCZ.WA, expected to conduct its own initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse in 2016.

The lender wanted to raise 200 million zlotys ($54 million) by offering new shares in the IPO, launched earlier this year. Its remaining shareholder, Poland's No.1 bank PKO BP, planned to also sell part of its 25-percent stake.

"Pocztowy shareholders are leaning towards postponing the IPO until next year and inject capital to the bank themselves," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Investors' response during the road show was very weak, and Pocztowy was valued below book value."

Neither PKO nor Poczta Polska were immediately available for comment.

Fund managers told Reuters earlier this month that the brokerages running the IPO - PKO BP, UniCredit, Societe Generale and Ipopema - valued Pocztowy at 589 million-1,158 million zlotys.

The managers had signalled the lender could prove hard to sell, deeming Pocztowy "a weak quality asset." They mentioned market volatility and weak demand for banks as main deterrents. ($1 = 3.7166 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)