BRIEF-Winfull Group enters three provisional agreements with Lerado HK Ltd
* Group entered into three provisional agreements with vendor
WARSAW, July 17 Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK said on Thursday it had issued 475 million zlotys ($155 million) in 3-year floating-rate bonds yielding one percentage point above the country's 6-month interbank rate.
The bank said it planned to list the papers on the Warsaw-based BondSpot bond market and on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
"The aim is to diversify our financing sources," a BZ WBK spokeswoman said, adding the issue was similar to one from last year.
BZ WBK is controlled by Spain's Santander and has a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. It issued bonds worth 500 million zlotys in December last year.
($1 = 3.0600 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Pravin Char)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
* Has issued new 7 year green bond with following terms: floating rate bond term from March 20, 2017 to March 20, 2024