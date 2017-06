WARSAW, March 14 Poland's Bank Handlowy said on Tuesday that it plans to spend 592 million zlotys ($145.67 million), or nearly all of its 2016 net profit, on dividends.

This translates to 4.53 zlotys per share, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 4.0640 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)